Khao San Thai Cuisine

Nothing brings people together like good food.

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort Thai classics and our own favorites catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    Use this website to order online for takeout.

    Setup an account and you can easily repeat order your favorite dishes!

    We can provide catering for birthday parties, business events, fund raisers, holiday dinners and any other event where you want to share great food.


    Contact us to help you create a menu for your next event.

Reviews

  • Fried rice Khao Pad is great, we came in a big group. The waiting time is a bit long, but the food are not disappointed, my fried rice sea food is delicious and looking good.

    A Pat Tran (Google)

  • Khao San Thai Cuisine has become the go-to spot for my wife and me whenever we're craving Thai food in Issaquah—and considering the competition, that's saying a lot! The flavors are simply off the charts.

    Jess Carmichael (Google)

  • This place kept it trill with some of the best fresh rolls I'd ever had and some of my favorite massuman curry. Stay cool Khao San.

    Pat H. (Yelp)

