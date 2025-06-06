Khao San Thai Cuisine Downtown Issaquah
Featured Items
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, egg, green onion, mixed with our homemade tamarind brown sauce. Served with ground peanuts and lime slices.$15.95
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken coated with chili paste topped with fried garlic and fried basil.$18.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with yellow curry powder, pineapple, raisin, cashew nuts, egg, pea & carrot and white onion with your choice of meat.$15.95
Food
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Deep fried rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, taro and glass noodles. Served with plum sauce$8.95
Tofu Fresh Rolls
Leaf lettuce, iceberg lettuce, carrot, mint leaves, rice vermicelli noodles, and tofu wrapped in a rice paper roll. Served with peanut sauce$8.95
Shrimp Fresh Rolls
Leaf lettuce, iceberg lettuce, carrot, mint leaves, rice vermicelli noodles, and shrimp wrapped in a rice paper roll. Served with peanut sauce$10.95
Crab Delight
Deep fried wonton filled with imitation crab meat, cream cheese and celery. Served with plum sauce.$9.95
Gyoza
Fried wontons filled with marinated ground chicken and vegetables. Served with vinaigrette soy sauce$8.95
Satay Chicken
Chicken breast skewers marinated with tumeric powder and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$11.95
Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu. Served with sweet chili sauce and topped with ground peanuts$7.95
Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in sweet honey and garlic sauce.$12.95
Fried Calamari
Deep fried tempura-coated calamari. Served with spicy-mayo sauce$11.95
Tod Mun Pla (Fish Cake)
Fish cake patties marinated in red curry paste. Served with cucumber sweet chili sauce.$11.50
Soups
Tom Yum
Traditional soup with Thai chili paste, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms,white onion, lime juice and fresh cilantro with your choice of meat.$14.95
Tom Kha
Rich soup with coconut milk, galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, and fresh cilantro with your choice of meat.$14.95
Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp filled wontons, green onion, cilantro and baby bok choy in chicken broth.$14.95
Salads
Som Tum
Traditional Thai Papaya Salad. Shredded green papaya with carrot, green bean, tomato, crushed peanut in fresh lime juice dressing.$14.95
Beef Salad (Yum Nuea)
Grilled beef, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, green onion and cilantro mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$17.95
Larb Salad
Ground chicken or pork with red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaves, and roasted rice powder mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$15.95
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle with shrimp, squid, ground chicken, peanuts, tomatoes, red onion, green onions, and cilantro mixed in a homemade chili paste and lime vinaigrette.$18.95
Trout Salad
Deep fried trout topped with green apple, red onion, green onion, cilantro, carrot, cashew nut mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$19.95
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with cucumber, white onion, red onion, green onion, tomato, roasted rice powder, and cilantro mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$18.95
Noodle Soup
Glass Noodle Soup
Chicken broth with glass noodles, napa, carrot, green onion, topped with cilantro and fried garlic. Choice of ground chicken or tofu.$12.95
Beef Noodle Soup (Guay Tiew Nuea)
Rich, savory braised beef noodle soup with meatballs, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, bean sprout and fried garlic.$17.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Tom yum style noodle soup with ground chicken, fried wontons, ground peanut, cilantro, green onion, and bean sprouts.$15.95
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, white onion, pea & carrot, tomatoes with your choice of meat.$15.95
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with basil, egg, bell peppers, and white onion with your choice of meat.$15.95
Chili Paste Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili paste, egg, white onion, bell peppers, and basil with your choice of meat.$15.95
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with yellow curry powder, pineapple, raisin, cashew nuts, egg, pea & carrot and white onion with your choice of meat.$15.95
Crab Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with crab meat, white onion, egg, peas, and carrots.$20.95
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, egg, green onion, mixed with our homemade tamarind brown sauce. Served with ground peanuts and lime slices.$15.95
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with chili paste, egg, green bean, bamboo, white onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil with our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, carrot, and broccoli mixed with our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Rad Na
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, carrot and broccoli topped with our homemade brown gravy.$15.95
Rama Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with spinach, and egg topped with peanut sauce.$15.95
Guay Tiew Kua Gai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions, bean sprouts and white onions served with Sriracha hot sauce.$15.95
Ba Mee Hang
Egg noodles with ground chicken, fish ball, crispy wonton, bok choy, ground peanuts, green onions, cilantro top and fried garlic oil.$15.95
Curry
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with creamy coconut milk, potatoes, white onion, and carrots.$15.95
Panang Curry
Panang curry with creamy coconut milk and bell peppers.$15.95
Massamun Curry
Massamun curry with creamy coconut milk, potatoes, white onion, peanuts and fried onion.$15.95
Red Curry
Red curry with creamy coconut milk, sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil.$15.95
Green Curry
Green curry with creamy coconut milk, eggplant, sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil.$15.95
Entrees
Pad Basil
Stir-fried fresh Thai chili peppers, garlic, bell pepper, white onion, mushroom, and basil.$15.95
Cashew Nut
Stir-fried cashews with chili paste, white onion, celery, carrot, garlic, bell pepper, and green onion.$15.95
Pad Ginger
Stir-fried ginger with homemade brown sauce, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, celery, green onion, and soybeans$15.95
Vegetable Paradise
Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, mushroom, zucchini, green bean, broccoli, bean sprouts, and garlic in our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Garlic Lover
Stir-fried garlic in our homemade brown sauce bed with steam broccoli.$15.95
Swimming Rama
Stir-fried spinach topped with peanut sauce.$15.95
Prik Khing
Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, and lime leaves with prik khing curry paste.$15.95
Pad Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant with bell peppers, white onion, basil, chili paste, soybean paste with homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Pad Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Chef's Specialty
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken coated with chili paste topped with fried garlic and fried basil.$18.95
Nam Khao Tod
Crispy rice salad with sour northern sausage called Nam, ginger, red onion, green onion, cilantro, roasted peanuts, tossed in fresh lime juice dressing.$18.95
Khao Soi
A Northern Thai curry egg noodle dish with coconut milk, red onion, pickled greens, green onion, and cilantro. Topped with crispy egg noodles.$16.95
Skylar's Pad Thai
Japanese Udon Noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onion, broccoli, and ground peanuts.$16.95
Massaman Beef Stew
Slow simmered beef stew in Massaman curry sauce with coconut milk, potatoes, onion, and peanuts.$22.95
Kra Prao with Fried Egg
Stir-fried ground meat (chicken or pork) with chili, holy hot basil and topped with a fried egg over rice.$18.95
Roasted Duck Curry
A staff favorite! Roasted duck served in a red curry sauce with bell peppers, tomatoes, basil leaves, pineapple and lychee.$24.95
Khao Ka Moo
A Thai street food favorite. Pork leg slow-braised for 10 hours served with rice, pickled mustard greens, a boiled egg, blanched bok choy and a savory sauce.$21.95
Side Orders
White Rice$3.00
White Rice (large)$5.00
Brown Rice$3.50
Brown Rice (large)$6.00
Sticky Rice$4.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables$6.00
Steamed Broccoli$5.00
Cucumber Salad$5.00
Peanut Sauce$4.00
Plum Sauce$2.00
Fried Egg$3.00
Omelette$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Small Rice Noodles$5.00
Wide Rice Noodles$5.00
Egg Noodles$5.00
Glass Noodles$5.00
