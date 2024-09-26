Khao San Thai Cuisine Downtown Issaquah
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls
Deep fried rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, taro and glass noodles. Served with plum sauce.$8.95
- Tofu Fresh Rolls
Green leaf vegetables, iceberg lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, and tofu wrapped in a rice paper roll. Served with peanut sauce.$7.95
- Shrimp Fresh Rolls
Green leaf vegetables, iceberg lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, and shrimp wrapped in a rice paper roll. Served with peanut sauce.$10.95
- Crab Delight
Wonton flowers stuffed with cream cheese, celery and imitation crab meat. Served with plum sauce.$9.95
- Gyoza
Fried wontons filled with marinated ground chicken$8.95
- Satay Chicken
Chicken breast skewers marinated with tumeric powder and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$11.95
- Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu. Served with plum sauce and topped with ground peanuts.$7.95
- Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings tossed in sweet honey and garlic sauce. Served with sweet chili sauce.$12.95
- Fried Calamari
Deep fried tempura-coated calamari. Served with plum sauce$11.95
- Tod Mun Pla (Fish Cake)
Fish cake patties marinated in red curry paste. Served with sweet chili sauce.$11.50
Soups
- Tom Yum
Traditional soup with Thai chili paste, galangal, lemongrass, lime leaves, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms,white onion, lime juice and fresh cilantro with your choice of meat.$14.95
- Tom Kha
Rich soup with coconut milk, galangal, lemon grass, lime leaves, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, and fresh cilantro with your choice of meat.$14.95
- Wonton Soup
Chicken and shrimp filled wontons and baby bok choy in chicken broth.$14.95
Salads
- Som Tum
Cherry tomatoes, carrots, green beans, dried shrimp, crushed peanuts, Thai chili, lime juice and shredded papaya.$14.95
- Som Tum (Laos Style)$16.95
- Beef Salad (Yum Nuea)
Grilled beef, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$17.95
- Larb Gai
Ground chicken with red onion, green onion, cilantro, mint leaves, and roasted rice powder mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$15.95
- Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle with shrimp, squid, ground chicken, peanuts, cherry tomatoes, red onion, green onions, and cilantro mixed in a homemade chili paste and lime vinaigrette.$18.95
- Trout Salad
Deep fried trout with mango, green apple, red onion, green onion, cilantro, peanuts, mint leaves, and carrots mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$19.95
- Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with cucumber, white onion, red onion, green onion, cherry tomatos, roasted rice powder, and cilantro mixed in a homemade lime vinaigrette.$18.95
Noodle Soup
- Glass Noodle Soup
Chicken broth with glass noodles, cabbage, green onion, topped with cilantro and fried garlic. Choice of ground chicken or tofu.$12.95
- Beef Noodle Soup (Guay Tiew Nuea)
Rich, savory braised beef noodle soup with meatballs, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, bean sprout and fried garlic.$17.95
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Tom yum style noodle soup with ground chicken, fried wontons, ground peanut, cilantro, and bean sprouts.$15.95
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, white onion, and tomatoes with your choice of meat.$15.95
- Basil Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with basil, egg, and your choice of meat.$15.95
- Chili Paste Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with chili paste, broccoli, egg, white onion, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and basil with your choice of meat.$15.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with yellow curry powder, pineapple, raisin, cashew nuts, egg, white onion, pea & carrot, and tomatoes with your choice of meat.$15.95
- Crab Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice with crab meat, white onion, egg, peas, and carrots.$20.95
Noodles
- Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprout, egg, green onion and red onion mixed with our homemade tamarind brown sauce. Served with ground peanuts and lime slices.$15.95
- Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with green bean, bamboo, egg, white sliced onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil mixed with our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
- Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, carrot, and broccoli mixed with our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
- Rad Na
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, and broccoli topped with our homemade brown gravy.$15.95
- Rama Noodles
Wide rice noodles with spinach, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout and egg topped with peanut sauce.$15.95
- Guay Tiew Kua Gai
Stir-fried rice noodles on a bed of green leaves topped with egg, green onions, bean sprouts and white onions served with sriracha sause on the side.$15.95
- Ba Mee Hang
Egg noodles with ground pork, fish ball, ground peanuts, green onions, and cilantro drizzled with our homemade fried garlic oil.$15.95
Curry
- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with creamy coconut milk, potatoes, white onion, and carrots.$15.95
- Panang Curry
Panang curry with creamy coconut milk, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and lime leaves.$15.95
- Massamun Curry
Massamun curry with creamy coconut milk, potatoes, white onion, and peanuts.$15.95
- Red Curry
Red curry with creamy coconut milk, sliced bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and fresh basil.$15.95
- Green Curry
Green curry with creamy coconut milk, eggplant, sliced bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and fresh basil.$15.95
Entrees
- Pad Basil
Wok-fried fresh Thai chili peppers, garlic, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onion, mushroom, and fresh basil.$15.95
- Cashew Nut
Stir-fried cashews with chili paste, white onion, celery, garlic, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and green onion.$15.95
- Pad Ginger
Stir-fried ginger with homemade brown sauce, white onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, celery, green onion, and soybeans$15.95
- Vegetable Paradise
Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, mushroom, snow peas, bean sprouts, and garlic in our homemade brown sauce.$15.95
- Garlic Lover
Stir-fried garlic with your choice of meat in our homemade brown sauce bed with steam broccoli garnish with cilantro.$15.95
- Swimming Rama
Stir-fried spinach with your choice of meat topped with peanut sauce.$15.95
- Prik Khing
Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, and lime leaves with prik khing paste.$15.95
- Pad Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant with green bell peppers, red bell peppers, and fresh basil with chili paste, soybean paste, and homemade brown sauce.$15.95
- Pad Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with homemade brown sauce.$15.95
Chef's Specialty
- Crispy Garlic Chicken
Stir-fried crispy chicken coated with chili paste topped with fried garlic and fried basil.$18.95
- Nam Khao Tod
Crispy rice salad with sour northern sausage called Nam, fresh mint leaves, ginger, peanuts, tossed in fresh lime juice dressing.$18.95
- Khao Soi
A Northern Thai curry egg noodle dish with coconut milk, red onion, pickled greens, dried Thai chili, chili oil, green onion, and cilantro. Topped with crispy egg noodles.$16.95
- Skylar's Pad Thai
Japanese Udon Noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onion, broccoli, and ground peanuts.$16.95
- Massaman Beef Stew
Slow simmered beef stew in Massaman curry sauce with coconut milk, potatoes, onion, and peanuts.$22.95
- Kra Prao with Fried Egg
Stir-fried ground meat (chicken or pork) with chili, holy hot basil and topped with a fried egg over rice.$17.95
- Roasted Duck Curry$24.95
Stir-fried spinach with your choice of meat topped with peanut sauce.